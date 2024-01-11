Werner (WERN) Board Appoints Nathan Meisgeier as President

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s ( WERN ) board of directors has chosen its chief legal officer, Nathan J. Meisgeier, as the president of the company, effective Jan 5, 2024.

Derek J. Leathers, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of WERN, has recommended Meisgeier for the position. Mr. Leathers will remain the company’s chairman and CEO.

Mr. Leathers stated, "Since being promoted to Werner’s General Counsel in 2016, Nathan has been a transformative leader across the enterprise, currently acting as Chief of Staff and bringing a remarkable level of integrity and strategic vision to our company. Nathan is a company-first servant leader, naturally connecting with all Werner associates - professional drivers, maintenance associates, and office personnel. Nathan exemplifies the culture that makes Werner a great place to work."

Mr. Leathers further added, "I am excited to continue leading this organization with Nathan serving alongside me as Werner’s President. This change is a testament to the overall depth and strength of Werner’s entire leadership team."

Since his joining in 2005, Nathan J. Meisgeier has been involved in major roles in Werner, which includes executive vice president and chief legal officer. Mr. Meisgeier has been an important member of Werner’s executive team since 2016. Prior to joining Werner, he was with the Kansas City-based law firm of Stinson, Mag & Fizzell from 1998 to 2005.

Considering Nathan’s reputation in the legal field within the transportation industry, the latest decision is likely to boost Werner’s prospects and strengthen its competitive position in the industry.

