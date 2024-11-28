Werner (WERN) Up 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Werner Enterprises (WERN). Shares have added about 8.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Werner due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Werner's Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

Quarterly earnings of 15 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents and declined 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $745.7 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $787.5 million and dipped 8.8% on a year-over-year basis due to a $49.4 million, or 9% decrease in Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) revenues and a $23.5 million, or 10% decline in Logistics revenues.

Adjusted operating income of $21.6 million decreased 48% year over year. Adjusted operating margin of 2.9% declined 220 basis points from the year-ago reported quarter.

Segmental Results

Revenues in the TTS segment fell 9% on a year-over-year basis to $522.8 million due to lower fuel surcharge revenues. Adjusted operating income of $24.5 million fell 41% year over year owing to lower gains on the sale of property and equipment (down 69%) and a smaller fleet size. Adjusted operating margin of 4.7% declined 260 basis points.

Logistics’ revenues totaled $206.8 million, down 10% year over year. Adjusted operating income of $804 million fell 75% from the year-ago reported quarter. Adjusted operating margin decreased 100 basis points year over year to 0.4%.

Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Werner had cash and cash equivalents of $54.66 million compared with $70.44 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt (net of current portion) totaled $690 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with $660 million at the prior-quarter end.

The company generated $61 million of cash from operations in third-quarter 2024. Net capital expenditure amounted to$87.9 million.

WERN did not repurchase any shares during the third quarter of 2024. As of Sept. 30, 2024, WERN had 3.9 million shares remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

For 2024, Werner anticipates TTS truck growth to decline in the range of 8-6% (prior view: decline 6-3%).

Net capital expenditure is now estimated to be in the range of $240-$260 million (prior view: $225-$275 million).

Under the TTS guidance, WERN projects dedicated revenues per truck per week growth to rise from breakeven to 3% in 2024. One-way Truckload revenues per total mile are predicted to improve from breakeven to 3% (prior view: decline from breakeven to 3%).

Werner expects the average truck age to be two years for 2024, while the trailer age is forecasted to be five years.

Full-year 2024 tax rate is anticipated to be in the range of 25.5%-26.5% (prior view: 24.5%-25.5%).

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -43.56% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Werner has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Werner has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Werner belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry. Another stock from the same industry, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), has gained 10% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2024.

Old Dominion reported revenues of $1.47 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -3%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares with $1.55 a year ago.

Old Dominion is expected to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -19.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.6%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for Old Dominion. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

