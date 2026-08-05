Is Werner Stock a Buy as Earnings Improve but Valuation Stays Rich?

Werner Enterprises WERN is showing clearer signs of an earnings recovery as pricing, asset utilization and FirstFleet savings strengthen its truckload operations. The improvement has helped rebuild confidence after a difficult freight cycle.

The decision is less straightforward at the current valuation. Logistics remains unprofitable, driver availability is limiting fleet growth and acquisition-related debt keeps execution risk elevated.

Werner’s Earnings Outlook Is Strengthening

The earnings trajectory is moving in the right direction. Consensus projections call for adjusted earnings per share to move from a loss in 2025 to positive results in 2026 and 2027, reflecting better expectations for the truckload business.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Werner Enterprises, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Werner Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Recent estimate increases add support to that outlook. Dedicated pricing has improved, One-Way revenue per total mile rose 10.4% in the second quarter and restructuring has helped Werner select freight more carefully and use equipment more efficiently.

WERN’s Dedicated Business Adds Stability

Dedicated accounted for 80% of Werner’s truckload fleet at the end of the second quarter. The business retained more than 95% of customers, while higher revenue per truck and healthy contract renewals supported earnings visibility.

FirstFleet expanded the Dedicated fleet and increased Werner’s scale in a relatively stable part of trucking. J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT, which also operates a large Dedicated Contract Services business, reported second-quarter 2026 segment revenue and operating income growth of 9%, underscoring the relative resilience of dedicated operations.

Werner’s Risks Could Delay the Upside

Werner Logistics remains a drag. Its adjusted operating margin was negative 1.3% in the second quarter because purchased transportation costs increased faster than customer contracts could be repriced.

Driver availability creates another constraint. Management reduced its 2026 truck-growth forecast, which could delay rebuilding the One-Way fleet and increase recruiting costs. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings KNX, one of North America’s largest diversified freight carriers, also competes across truckload and logistics markets where driver supply and freight selection influence returns.

WERN’s Premium Multiple Raises the Bar

WERN trades above its five-year median forward earnings multiple and at a premium to the broader transportation sector. That valuation assumes the earnings recovery will continue and leaves less room for delays.

Further upside may require sustained truckload margin expansion, successful Logistics repricing and continued FirstFleet savings. Werner generated more than $3 million of FirstFleet-related savings in the first half of 2026 and expects more than $7 million for the full year, but its longer-term $18 million synergy target still depends on execution.

Werner’s Ratings Support a Patient Stance

Werner’s operating progress supports a more constructive view, but the premium valuation, Logistics losses, driver constraints and elevated debt argue against treating the recovery as complete. The stock may be better suited to investors willing to monitor execution rather than chase the rebound.

WERN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). It also has a Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A, Value Score of B and VGM Score of A, indicating favorable growth and momentum characteristics with reasonably supportive value traits.

The Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank rather than replace it. A Hold ranking can support maintaining an existing position, but it does not provide the stronger near-term signal associated with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). For new investors, clearer Logistics improvement or a more attractive entry valuation would strengthen the case.

Currently, WERN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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