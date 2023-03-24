Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.91, changing hands as low as $41.60 per share. Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WERN's low point in its 52 week range is $35.84 per share, with $50.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.95.

