Werner Enterprises (WERN) Price Target Increased by 11.26% to 35.99

The average one-year price target for Werner Enterprises (NasdaqGS:WERN) has been revised to $35.99 / share. This is an increase of 11.26% from the prior estimate of $32.35 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.47% from the latest reported closing price of $33.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werner Enterprises. This is an decrease of 98 owner(s) or 18.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WERN is 0.15%, an increase of 19.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 81,731K shares. The put/call ratio of WERN is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,684K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,822K shares , representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 10.74% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,795K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,056K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 2,750K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 13.75% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,520K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares , representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 9.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,510K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares , representing an increase of 85.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 14.04% over the last quarter.

