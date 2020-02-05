Werner Enterprises Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) posted fourth-quarter net income of $48.50 million or $0.70 per share down from $54.56 million or $0.77 per share in the prior year.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per share of $0.67 decreased 11% from $0.75 for fourth quarter 2018.

Total revenues for the quarter decreased 4% to $621.8 million versus the prior year quarter, primarily attributable to lower Logistics and fuel surcharge revenues, partially offset by dedicated fleet growth.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.59 per share and revenues of $628.99 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

