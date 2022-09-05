Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Werner Enterprises' (NASDAQ:WERN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Werner Enterprises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$257m ÷ (US$2.8b - US$471m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Werner Enterprises has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Transportation industry average it falls behind. NasdaqGS:WERN Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Werner Enterprises' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Werner Enterprises' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Werner Enterprises. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 55%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Werner Enterprises thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Werner Enterprises is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has only returned 34% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Werner Enterprises (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

