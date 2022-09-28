Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) investors are sitting on a loss of 15% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. The Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) is down 16% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -15% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 21% over the last year. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 11% higher than it was three years ago.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Werner Enterprises share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

With a low yield of 1.3% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Werner Enterprises managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:WERN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 28th 2022

Werner Enterprises is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Werner Enterprises will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Werner Enterprises shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 15% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 21%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Werner Enterprises better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Werner Enterprises has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

We will like Werner Enterprises better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

