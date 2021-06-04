Werner Enterprises' (NASDAQ:WERN) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.12

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 20th of July to US$0.12. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 0.9% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Werner Enterprises' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Werner Enterprises was paying a whopping 326% as a dividend, but this only made up 13% of its overall earnings. The business might be trying to strike a balance between returning cash to shareholders and reinvesting back into the business, but this high of a payout ratio could definitely force the dividend to be cut if the company runs into a bit of a tough spot.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 20.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 13% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.45 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.48. The dividend has fallen 67% over that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Werner Enterprises has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Werner Enterprises' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Werner Enterprises' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Werner Enterprises is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Werner Enterprises that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

