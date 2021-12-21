Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:WERN) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Werner Enterprises' (NASDAQ:WERN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.2% over the past week. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Werner Enterprises' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Werner Enterprises is:

18% = US$244m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Werner Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

At first glance, Werner Enterprises seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 18%. This probably goes some way in explaining Werner Enterprises' moderate 12% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Werner Enterprises' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

NasdaqGS:WERN Past Earnings Growth December 21st 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Werner Enterprises''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Werner Enterprises Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Werner Enterprises has a low three-year median payout ratio of 15%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 85% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Werner Enterprises is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 11% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Werner Enterprises' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

