Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased WERN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WERN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.07, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WERN was $48.07, representing a -3.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.76 and a 24.73% increase over the 52 week low of $38.54.

WERN is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT). WERN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports WERN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.01%, compared to an industry average of 33.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wern Dividend History page.

