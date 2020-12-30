Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WERN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WERN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.67, the dividend yield is .91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WERN was $39.67, representing a -16.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.43 and a 36.84% increase over the 52 week low of $28.99.

WERN is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). WERN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports WERN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.71%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

