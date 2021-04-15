Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 16, 2021

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WERN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WERN was $47.92, representing a -1.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.81 and a 36.33% increase over the 52 week low of $35.15.

WERN is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL). WERN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports WERN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.39%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

