Werner Enterprises, Inc. Just Recorded A 6.9% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Last week saw the newest annual earnings release from Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$2.7b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Werner Enterprises surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$3.82 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:WERN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

Following the latest results, Werner Enterprises' 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.06b in 2022. This would be a notable 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$3.88, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.95b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.71 in 2022. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$51.53, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Werner Enterprises, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$73.00 and the most bearish at US$38.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Werner Enterprises' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.7% p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Werner Enterprises is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Werner Enterprises following these results. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Werner Enterprises. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Werner Enterprises analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Werner Enterprises .

