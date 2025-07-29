Werner Enterprises Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $44.06 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $9.47 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Werner Enterprises Inc reported adjusted earnings of $6.60 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.0% to $753.15 million from $760.79 million last year.

Werner Enterprises Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.06 Mln. vs. $9.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $753.15 Mln vs. $760.79 Mln last year.

