Werner Enterprises Inc Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.350 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $44.062 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Werner Enterprises Inc reported adjusted earnings of $13.527 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.0% to $933.927 million from $753.148 million last year.

Werner Enterprises Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.350 Mln. vs. $44.062 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $933.927 Mln vs. $753.148 Mln last year.

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