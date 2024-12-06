Werner Enterprises Grants Stock Awards to Executives

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Werner Enterprises ( (WERN) ) just unveiled an update.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. has granted restricted stock awards to key executives, including Christopher D. Wikoff and Nathan J. Meisgeier, under its 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan. These awards are set to vest fully on the third anniversary of the grant date, offering a strategic incentive aligned with the company’s growth objectives.

