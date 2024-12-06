News & Insights

Stocks

Werner Enterprises Grants Stock Awards to Executives

December 06, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Werner Enterprises ( (WERN) ) just unveiled an update.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. has granted restricted stock awards to key executives, including Christopher D. Wikoff and Nathan J. Meisgeier, under its 2023 Long-Term Incentive Plan. These awards are set to vest fully on the third anniversary of the grant date, offering a strategic incentive aligned with the company’s growth objectives.

See more insights into WERN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WERN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.