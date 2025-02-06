WERNER ENTERPRISES Earnings Results: $WERN Reports Quarterly Earnings

WERNER ENTERPRISES ($WERN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, missing estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $754,680,000, missing estimates of $779,216,076 by $-24,536,076.
WERNER ENTERPRISES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of WERNER ENTERPRISES stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 849,650 shares (-96.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,787,993
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 776,277 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,956,529
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 753,715 shares (+200.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,085,861
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 472,195 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,222,005
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 437,017 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,864,486
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 250,438 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,664,402
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 245,713 shares (+16.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,482,064
