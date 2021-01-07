Werner Enterprises Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WERN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.82, changing hands as high as $42.18 per share. Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WERN's low point in its 52 week range is $28.99 per share, with $47.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.07.

