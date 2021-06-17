WERN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.65, changing hands as low as $43.63 per share. Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WERN's low point in its 52 week range is $36.0033 per share, with $49.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.72.

