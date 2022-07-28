WERN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.81, changing hands as high as $43.07 per share. Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WERN's low point in its 52 week range is $36.29 per share, with $48.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.04.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.