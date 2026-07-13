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WeRide's Intelligent Driving Solution Begins On-road Testing In Germany, France, Japan

July 13, 2026 — 03:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WeRide (WRD) disclosed progress in the international expansion of its L2++ intelligent driving business. Together with Bosch, the company is conducting on-road testing and adaptation programs in key international markets, including Germany, France and Japan. Also, WeRide is working closely with multiple automakers to better understand local mobility needs, driving behaviors and customer preferences.

WeRide stated that, by extending testing and adaptation across diverse markets, the company is bringing proven capabilities from China to driving environments around the world.

WeRide shares are trading at HK$14.27, down 0.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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