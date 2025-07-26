WeRide Secures Shanghai Permit For Level 4 Robotaxi Service

(RTTNews) - WeRide (WRD), a global company specializing in self-driving technology, announced that it has received approval from the Shanghai city government to run Level 4 autonomous Robotaxi services. This means their taxis can drive themselves without human help in most situations. The permit was granted during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2025), and allows WeRide, together with Chery Group and Jinjiang Taxi, to operate Robotaxis on public roads in Shanghai's Pudong New Area. This achievement also marks WeRide's entry into its tenth city around the world.

As part of a showcase at WAIC 2025, the three companies launched the only fully mass-produced and pre-installed Level 4 Robotaxi service at the event. These Robotaxis will connect major transport hubs and tourist spots such as the Shanghai World Expo Center, Jinqiao, Huamu, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and Shanghai Disney Resort. People attending the conference, along with residents and tourists, can book rides easily using the Jinjiang Smart Mobility WeChat mini-program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.