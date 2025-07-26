Markets
WRD

WeRide Secures Shanghai Permit For Level 4 Robotaxi Service

July 26, 2025 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WeRide (WRD), a global company specializing in self-driving technology, announced that it has received approval from the Shanghai city government to run Level 4 autonomous Robotaxi services. This means their taxis can drive themselves without human help in most situations. The permit was granted during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2025), and allows WeRide, together with Chery Group and Jinjiang Taxi, to operate Robotaxis on public roads in Shanghai's Pudong New Area. This achievement also marks WeRide's entry into its tenth city around the world.

As part of a showcase at WAIC 2025, the three companies launched the only fully mass-produced and pre-installed Level 4 Robotaxi service at the event. These Robotaxis will connect major transport hubs and tourist spots such as the Shanghai World Expo Center, Jinqiao, Huamu, Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and Shanghai Disney Resort. People attending the conference, along with residents and tourists, can book rides easily using the Jinjiang Smart Mobility WeChat mini-program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.