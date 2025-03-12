WeRide Secures Permit for Commercial Robotaxi Services in Beijing's Core Urban Area

WeRide launches commercial Robotaxi services in Beijing, expanding operations to over 600 square kilometers, including busy railway stations.

Quiver AI Summary

WeRide, a leader in autonomous driving technology, has officially received authorization to launch commercial Robotaxi services in Beijing, specifically connecting the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area and Beijing South Railway Station. This initiative marks the first commercial Robotaxi operation within Beijing's core urban area, expanding WeRide’s operational footprint in the city to over 600 square kilometers. Passengers can now book rides via the "WeRide Go" App. Beijing South Railway Station is a major transport hub, handling over 150,000 passengers daily, and this development demonstrates the safety and reliability of WeRide's technology in busy traffic scenarios. WeRide, the first publicly listed Robotaxi company, has also implemented services in nearly 10 cities worldwide and plans to further expand its operations in Beijing and internationally.

Potential Positives

WeRide has received regulatory approval for commercial Robotaxi services in Beijing's core urban area, marking a significant milestone in the development of autonomous ride-hailing technology.

The operational area of WeRide's Robotaxi services now exceeds 600 square kilometers, demonstrating substantial market reach and accessibility.

The ability to operate in high-density traffic scenarios at a major hub like Beijing South Railway Station showcases the reliability and safety of WeRide's autonomous technology.

WeRide's position as the world's first publicly listed Robotaxi company reinforces its leadership in the growing market for autonomous vehicle services, with plans for further expansion both domestically and internationally.

Potential Negatives

The announcement lacks specific details about safety measures and regulatory compliance, which are critical for gaining public trust in autonomous driving technology.

There is no mention of how WeRide plans to address potential challenges or competition in the rapidly evolving Robotaxi market.

The press release does not clarify the economic implications or expected financial performance of the new service, leaving stakeholders with uncertainties about profitability.

FAQ

What is WeRide's latest achievement in Beijing?

WeRide has received a permit for commercial Robotaxi services between the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area and Beijing South Railway Station.

How large is WeRide's operational area in Beijing?

WeRide's operational area in Beijing exceeds 600 square kilometers, covering the core urban area.

What is the significance of Beijing South Railway Station for WeRide?

Beijing South Railway Station is a major transportation hub and the site for WeRide's newly approved commercial Robotaxi operations.

How can passengers book a WeRide Robotaxi?

Passengers can easily book a WeRide Robotaxi by downloading the WeRide Go App and tapping to book.

In how many cities has WeRide launched Robotaxi operations?

WeRide has launched regular Robotaxi operations in nearly 10 cities worldwide, including both domestic and international locations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced that the company has officially received the permit to conduct commercial Robotaxi ride-hailing services between the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) and Beijing South Railway Station.





This milestone marks the first commercial Robotaxi operation covering Beijing’s core urban area. With this development, WeRide’s commercial Robotaxi operational area in Beijing has surpassed 600 square kilometers — roughly equivalent to the total area of the six main districts of downtown Shanghai.





Starting from today, passengers can download the "WeRide Go" App to easily book a WeRide's Robotaxi with just one tap.





Beijing South Railway Station is one of the largest high-speed railway stations in Asia and one of China’s busiest rail hubs. It serves as the departure and arrival terminal for high-speed trains on the Beijing-Shanghai Railway, Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway, and Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway heading to East China. During peak periods, it handles over 150,000 passengers per day.





The approval for commercial operations at Beijing South Railway Station validates the reliability and safety of WeRide's Robotaxi, showing that it can seamlessly handle complex and high-density traffic hub scenarios involving both pedestrian and vehicle flow.





As the world’s first publicly listed Robotaxi company, WeRide has been a first mover and leader in the Robotaxi sector, with regular Robotaxi operations already launched in nearly 10 cities worldwide, including Guangzhou, Beijing, Nanjing, Ordos, Suzhou, Abu Dhabi, and Zurich. In December 2024, WeRide partnered with Uber to launch the largest Robotaxi fleet in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi.



This latest breakthrough in Beijing's core urban area marks another significant step toward large-scale commercialization of WeRide's Robotaxi services.







Looking ahead, WeRide will continue to expand the service area of its Robotaxi operations in Beijing, unlocking more scenarios at airports and high-speed railway stations, and replicate its successful business models and experiences in more overseas markets, driving the commercialization of Robotaxi on a global scale.







Contacts:







WeRide PR





pr@weride.ai





ICR Inc.





WeRidePR@icrinc.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f3c6702-29a3-4d10-9a5f-4e1547efd348





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.