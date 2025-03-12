WeRide Partners With Renault to Offer Free Robobus Trial in Spain

WeRide Inc. WRD, which provides autonomous driving products and services for mobility, logistics and sanitation industries in China, has partnered with Renault Group RNLSY to offer a free autonomous Robobus trial in central Barcelona from March 10 to March 14. This initiative aims to demonstrate the readiness and potential of self-driving transportation in a dense, complex urban environment for the first time. The trial underscores WeRide and Renault’s leadership in autonomous mobility solutions, designed to provide agile, flexible, eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation, particularly for European cities striving for carbon neutrality and Low Emission Zones.



This marks the first test of WeRide and Renault’s Level-4 autonomous public transport vehicle in Spain, following previous trials conducted during the Roland-Garros 2024 tennis tournament.



Per Tony Han, WeRide’s founder and CEO, the Barcelona trial is a key milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy, showcasing its technological expertise beyond Asia and into the heart of Europe. By deploying the Level-4 autonomous Robobus in Barcelona’s intricate urban landscape under real traffic conditions, WeRide is demonstrating the maturity and adaptability of its technology to diverse environments. The collaboration with Renault Group reflects both companies’ commitment to advancing smart and sustainable mobility worldwide.



Last month, WRD announced the first fully driverless commercial deployment of its Robobus in Europe as part of a shuttle service collaboration with beti, Renault Group, and Macif in France’s Dôme region. In January, the company also launched its first European autonomous shuttle service at Zurich Airport and was selected as a technology provider for a Swiss national railway autonomous driving pilot project.



The Robobus trial in Barcelona, authorized by the Barcelona City Council and the Directorate General of Traffic, will operate from March 10 to March 14 between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM on a circular 2-kilometer route. The service is designed to give passengers a safe and seamless introduction to autonomous driving in real-world traffic conditions. With four designated stops, riders can easily board and disembark, experiencing firsthand the future of autonomous, sustainable mobility while enjoying a unique journey through Barcelona.

WRD's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

WeRide carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are China Yuchai International Limited CYD and Strattec Security Corporation STRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



