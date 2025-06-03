WeRide Partners with Renault Group for Level-4 Autonomous Robobus Service at 2025 Roland-Garros

WeRide partners with Renault to offer a Level-4 autonomous minibus service at the 2025 Roland-Garros tournament.

Quiver AI Summary

WeRide, a leader in autonomous driving technology, is collaborating with Renault Group for the second year to offer a Level-4 autonomous minibus shuttle service at the 2025 Roland-Garros tournament. The Robobus service, which successfully operated last year, will connect key locations around the event from May 25 to June 8, featuring a new nighttime service for added convenience. This partnership reflects both companies' commitment to advancing autonomous mobility in Europe, with WeRide's technology already deployed in numerous cities worldwide. As they aim to expand their operations across Europe, WeRide's Robobus operates smoothly in various environments, showcasing the readiness of autonomous public transport.

Potential Positives

WeRide's partnership with Renault Group for the second consecutive year at the prestigious Roland-Garros tournament reinforces the company's credibility and reputation in the autonomous driving industry.

The successful return of the Robobus service, which has proven safe and reliable, bolsters investor and market confidence in WeRide's autonomous technology.

The introduction of a new nighttime service expands operational capabilities and demonstrates the robustness of WeRide's technology in complex urban environments.

With commercial operations already underway in five markets and a presence in nearly 30 cities globally, WeRide is advancing its mission to scale autonomous mobility solutions across Europe.

Potential Negatives

Despite the positive portrayal of the Robobus service, there is no mention of any specific safety incidents or detailed performance metrics that would quantify its reliability in real-world environments, which may raise concerns about the robustness of the technology.

The press release emphasizes the expansion of autonomous services in various regions but does not address any regulatory or public acceptance challenges that may still exist in the rapidly evolving autonomous vehicle landscape.

There is little information on operational challenges or customer feedback from the previous year's service, which might leave potential users uncertain about the overall user experience and satisfaction.

FAQ

What is the WeRide Robobus service at Roland-Garros?

The WeRide Robobus is a Level-4 autonomous minibus shuttle service that operates during the Roland-Garros tournament.

When does the Robobus run during the tournament?

The Robobus operates daily from May 25 to June 8, 10.30am to 5pm, and 6pm to 8pm, with a night service from 10pm to midnight.

How long does the Robobus take to travel the route?

The Robobus covers the 2.8km route in approximately 12 minutes, connecting key locations around Roland-Garros.

What makes the Robobus unique in public transport?

The Robobus is the world’s first pre-designed autonomous driving minibus commercially deployed on a large scale, ensuring low-carbon transportation.

Which countries have WeRide's autonomous vehicles been tested in?

WeRide's autonomous vehicles have been tested in over 30 cities across 10 countries, including France, China, and Singapore.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



PARIS, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, is partnering with Renault Group, a premium partner of Roland-Garros, for the second consecutive year, to provide a Level-4 autonomous minibus shuttle service during the 2025 Grand Slam tournament on the iconic clay courts.















(Passengers waiting to board WeRide's Robobus at Roland-Garros)







The return of the Robobus service to Roland-Garros — one of the world's most prestigious sporting events — highlights the successful ongoing partnership between WeRide and Renault. Since its debut last year, the Robobus has proven to be safe and reliable in busy, real-world environments, leading both companies to renew their collaboration for a second year.





The Robobus service covers 2.8km in 12 minutes, connecting Avenue de la Porte d'Auteuil, Place de la Porte d'Auteuil, P1 Parking Carrefour des Anciens Combattants, and Village de Roland Garros. It runs daily from May 25 to June 8, 10.30am to 5pm, and 6pm to 8pm.





A new night service, which was added this year, operates from 10pm to midnight, offering greater convenience and extended access for guests. Despite the complexity of nighttime conditions, the Robobus operates smoothly, particularly in low-light urban settings with unpredictable vehicle, foot and bike traffic.





“We’re excited to be back at Roland-Garros with our longstanding partner, Renault Group, driving our shared mission of commercializing autonomous mobility in Europe. The return of our Robobus service for a second year not only reinforces confidence in our technology, but proves its readiness for the real world,” said Tony Han, founder and CEO of WeRide. “Europe is a key market in our global roadmap. With our autonomous products licensed in five markets, including France, and commercial operations already underway, we're accelerating efforts to bring safer, smarter mobility to more cities across the region.”





“These autonomous electric minibuses and shuttles embody our vision of safe, smoother, more efficient, and more sustainable new public transport, at the service of the territories and their inhabitants. Since we have started experiments, we are no longer asking if society is ready for autonomous public transport; we are seeing that it already is. From Roland-Garros to Barcelona, via Valence, Renault and WeRide demonstrate that autonomous mobility is no longer a promise, but a reality,” said Patrick Vergelas, Autonomous Mobility Project Manager of Renault Group.





Through this shuttle service, WeRide and Renault Group continue strengthening their partnership as they advance their shared ambition to scale autonomous mobility solutions across Europe. In March, both companies launched Europe’s first fully driverless commercial Robobus deployment in France’s Drôme region, in collaboration with beti and Macif. The Level-4 autonomous shuttle began operations on March 10 at the Rovaltain business park – Valence TGV station in Drôme. That same week, WeRide and Renault also operated a Robobus trial service in central Barcelona from March 10 to 14 — their first-ever test in Spain of a Level-4 autonomous vehicle for public transport.





WeRide's Robobus is the world's first pre-designed autonomous driving minibus that is commercially deployed on a large scale. Powered by WeRide's full-stack, self-developed autonomous driving system, it supports low-carbon transportation across urban roads, airports, resorts, tourist sites, and more. To date, the Robobus has a global presence of nearly 30 cities worldwide, including Singapore, Switzerland, France, China, and more.







About WeRide







WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in five markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.







Media Contact:







pr@weride.ai





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d8efb98-67ec-4f3a-b268-89ac3d2ae1da





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.