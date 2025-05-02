WeRide Launches Paid Level-4 Autonomous Bus Service in Central Guangzhou

WeRide has launched its paid Level-4 robobus service in Guangzhou, enhancing urban transportation with autonomous technology.

WeRide has launched a paid commercial Level-4 robobus service in central Guangzhou, marking the city's first fare-charging autonomous bus line. This service aims to address the complex urban traffic conditions in Guangzhou, which has a dense population and high vehicle volume. The robobus follows a 13.6km loop route through key landmarks, operating daily from 7pm to 9pm and accommodating up to six passengers, with ticket prices set at 10 RMB and a trial discount of 50%. This launch signifies WeRide's advancement in the commercialization of its autonomous driving technology in challenging urban environments, supplementing its operations in various international markets including France and Japan. WeRide is recognized as a leader in the autonomous vehicle sector, operating in over 30 cities and providing products and services to meet diverse transportation needs.

WeRide has launched the first paid commercial Level-4 robobus service in central Guangzhou, a significant milestone for the company's presence in one of China's largest urban markets.

The robobus successfully operates in complex traffic conditions, showcasing WeRide's advanced autonomous driving technology and enhancing its reputation as a leader in the industry.

This launch paves the way for broader deployment of WeRide's robobus technology in other major cities, potentially increasing market share and revenue opportunities.

WeRide's international expansion includes commercial operations across multiple markets, indicating strong growth potential and diversification of its business model.

Despite launching a paid commercial service, potential riders may have concerns about the safety and reliability of the autonomous technology, especially in complex urban traffic conditions.

The limited operational hours (7pm to 9pm) may restrict the service's user base and impact revenue potential, as it does not cater to daytime commuters.

The introductory discount of 50% may raise questions about the pricing strategy and long-term profitability of the service.

What is WeRide's new robobus service in Guangzhou?

WeRide launched a paid commercial Level-4 robobus service in central Guangzhou, the city's first fare-charging autonomous bus line.

How long is the robobus route in Guangzhou?

The robobus route covers 13.6 km and takes approximately 55 minutes for a full journey.

What are the operating hours and ticket price for the robobus?

The robobus operates daily from 7pm to 9pm, with tickets priced at 10 RMB, offering a 50% discount during the trial period.

How many passengers can the robobus carry?

Each robobus can carry up to six passengers at a time.

Where else is WeRide operating commercially?

WeRide operates its robobuses in multiple international markets, including France, Switzerland, Singapore, and Japan.

WeRide launches paid commercial Level-4 robobus service in central Guangzhou (Source: Guangzhou Daily)











GUANGZHOU, China, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has launched a paid commercial service with its Level-4 robobus in central Guangzhou. This marks the city's first fare-charging autonomous bus line in its downtown core — a significant step toward mass commercialization of WeRide's Level-4 autonomous vehicles.





As one of the world's largest cities, Guangzhou faces some of the most complex and congested urban traffic conditions. Its dense population and heavy vehicle volume pose challenges for traditional transportation systems. Despite this, WeRide's robobus navigates the city's busiest routes with ease, delivering a safe, comfortable, and efficient mini-bus service for passengers.





This driverless robobus route covers 13.6km in a loop, starting and ending at Meidong Road Terminal in Yuexiu District, with a full journey taking about 55 minutes. The route connects key landmarks of Guangzhou such as Dongjun Plaza, Yuexiu Bridge, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall (Municipal Trade Union), and Guangdong Building. Each robobus carries up to six passengers and operates daily from 7pm to 9pm, smoothly handling the night environment. Tickets are priced at 10 RMB, with a 50% discount during the trial period. Passengers can board using the local Yang Cheng Tong transit card or mobile payment methods.





With this launch, WeRide successfully expands the commercialization of its Level-4 autonomous driving technology in one of China's most demanding urban environments — paving the way for broader deployment in other major cities.





Since 2022, WeRide has been operating robobuses in open-road scenarios, accumulating three years of safe operational experience and tech competence. In December 2023, WeRide obtained China's first commercial license for robobus operations in Huangpu District, Guangzhou.





Meanwhile, WeRide continues to expand its international presence. In February 2025, the company launched the first fully driverless commercial robobus deployment in Europe, partnering with beti, Renault Group, and Macif in France's Drôme region. A month later, WeRide and beti acquired France's Level-4 driverless public road testing and operating permit. Today, WeRide's robobuses are operating commercially across multiple international markets, including China, France, Switzerland, Singapore, and Japan.







About WeRide







WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. The company operates in over 30 cities across 10 countries, holding driverless permits in China, the UAE, Singapore, France and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services that address a vast array of transportation needs across a diverse range of urban use cases across mobility, logistics, and sanitation. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.







