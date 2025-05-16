WeRide Launches Fully Driverless Robotaxi Trials in Abu Dhabi, Marking First Deployment in the Middle East

WeRide launches fully driverless Robotaxi trials in Abu Dhabi, expanding service to key islands, marking a regional milestone.

WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has launched fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi, marking the first deployment of this kind in the Middle East. The pilot involves a fleet of Robotaxis operating without a safety driver on public roads and expands the service coverage to high-demand areas like Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island. Since 2021, WeRide's Robotaxi network has been successfully serving routes including Yas Island and Zayed International Airport. This initiative highlights WeRide’s commitment to smart mobility and its technological leadership in a dynamic urban environment, coinciding with the company's broader expansion strategy in the UAE. With a national license for testing self-driving vehicles in the UAE and a partnership with Uber for ride-hailing services, WeRide aims to introduce commercial driverless rides and additional service areas by summer 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

Potential Positives

WeRide is making history with the launch of fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone as the first deployment of its kind in the Middle East.

The company is expanding its Robotaxi service to high-demand areas such as Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, enhancing its commercial presence in an urban environment known for its growth and innovation.

WeRide's strategic partnership with Uber has resulted in the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the US and China, further solidifying its position in the autonomous driving market.

The receipt of the UAE’s first and only national license for self-driving vehicles demonstrates WeRide's regulatory compliance and commitment to safe autonomous operations on public roads.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose any specific data or results from previous trials, which could raise concerns about the effectiveness and safety of the driverless Robotaxi operations.

The mention of the expansion to new areas and the timeline for commercial services being subject to regulatory approval introduces uncertainty about the project's future progress and could deter potential investors or partners.

While the company promotes its leadership in autonomous technology, it faces potential reputational risks associated with the challenges and safety concerns tied to fully driverless vehicles on public roads.

FAQ

What is WeRide's new development in Abu Dhabi?

WeRide has launched fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi, marking a first for the Middle East.

Where will WeRide's Robotaxi services be available?

The Robotaxi services will extend to Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.

When did WeRide start its Robotaxi operations in Abu Dhabi?

WeRide's existing Robotaxi network began serving areas like Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in 2021.

What distinguishes WeRide's Robotaxi from others?

WeRide is the first publicly traded Robotaxi company and operates fully driverless vehicles without safety drivers.

How does WeRide contribute to autonomous mobility regulations?

WeRide advises on local infrastructure and legislation as a member of the Abu Dhabi Smart & Autonomous Systems Council.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced the launch of fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi – the first deployment of its kind in the Middle East. Starting this quarter, a fleet of WeRide’s Robotaxis will be piloted on public roads without a safety driver, marking a major milestone in the advancement of smart mobility in Abu Dhabi.















(WeRide announced the launch of fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi)







As part of this new phase, WeRide will also be extending its Robotaxi service coverage to two high-demand islands in Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Island, the city's financial hub home to the Abu Dhabi Global Market; and Al Reem Island, a vibrant residential and lifestyle district. These new zones build on WeRide’s existing Robotaxi network, which has been safely serving Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and routes connecting to Zayed International Airport since 2021.





"WeRide makes history as the first company to pilot fully driverless Robotaxis in the Middle East region, showcasing our autonomous leadership in one of the world's most dynamic urban environments," said Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International at WeRide. "In parallel, we're expanding commercial service to high-demand areas like Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands – bringing smart mobility solutions to more users in the Middle East. Together, these demonstrate our technological maturity while moving us closer to mass commercialization of Robotaxis."





WeRide is accelerating its global business expansion, with the UAE as a key market for autonomous driving growth and innovation. In July 2023, the company received the UAE’s first and only national license for self-driving vehicles, authorizing testing and operation of its autonomous vehicles on public roads nationwide. In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched their ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi, marking the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the US and China. As a member of the Infrastructure, Regulations, and Pilot Acceleration Working Group under the Abu Dhabi Smart & Autonomous Systems Council, WeRide also advises on the development of local infrastructure and legislation to advance autonomous mobility.





Commercial driverless rides and additional service areas will be introduced progressively from summer 2025, subject to regulatory approval.







About WeRide







WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. The company operates in over 30 cities across 10 countries, holding driverless permits in China, the UAE, Singapore, France and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list.





