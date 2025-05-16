Markets
WeRide Launches Fully Driverless Robotaxi Trial Operations In Abu Dhabi

May 16, 2025 — 03:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - WeRide Inc. (WRD), an autonomous driving technology company, on Friday said it launched fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi.

The launch is the first of its kind in the Middle East. Beginning this quarter, a fleet of WeRide's Robotaxis will be operating on the public roads without safety drivers.

WeRide also plans to launch commercial driverless rides and expanded service areas gradually from summer 2025.

The company is expanding its Robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi to include Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island, adding to its existing network that has safely operated on Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and routes to Zayed International Airport since 2021.

The company plays an advisory role in shaping Abu Dhabi's autonomous mobility infrastructure and regulations.

WeRide in December 2024 joined with Uber to launch their ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi, marking the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the US and China.

Thursday, WeRide stock had closed at $8.76, 7.20% lesser on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 1.03% higher before ending the trade at $8.85.

