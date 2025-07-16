WeRide Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on July 31, 2025

WeRide Inc. will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, followed by anearnings conference call

Quiver AI Summary

WeRide Inc., a leader in autonomous driving technology, announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. The company's management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM Eastern Time on the same day. Participants must register online to receive dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN for the call. WeRide is noted for being a first mover in the autonomous driving sector and the first publicly traded Robotaxi company, with operations in over 30 cities worldwide. The company has secured permits for autonomous driving in five markets, including China and the U.S., and was recognized in Fortune's 2024 “The Future 50” list.

Potential Positives

WeRide is a global leader and first mover in the autonomous driving industry, enhancing its reputation and market position.

WeRide is the first publicly traded Robotaxi company, which may attract investor interest and confidence.

The company's products have received autonomous driving permits in five key markets, demonstrating regulatory approval and operational credibility.

WeRide was recognized in Fortune Magazine's 2024 "The Future 50" list, highlighting its innovative potential and growth trajectory.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will WeRide release its second quarter 2025 financial results?

WeRide is set to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

What time is the WeRideearnings conference call

The WeRideearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on July 31, 2025.

How can I join the WeRideearnings conference call

To join theearnings conference call participants must register using the provided link to receive dial-in details and a unique access PIN.

Where can I find WeRide's investor relations information?

WeRide's investor relations information, including a live and archived webcast, is available at ir.weride.ai.

What makes WeRide a leader in autonomous driving?

WeRide is a leader due to its extensive testing, autonomous permits in five markets, and innovative driving technology across various transportation sectors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WRD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WRD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $WRD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $WRD forecast page.

$WRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WRD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Yao from JP Morgan set a target price of $21.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 An analyst from CICC set a target price of $19.0 on 01/22/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide Inc. (“WeRide” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. market opens on July 31, 2025.





The Company’s management team will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 31, 2025 (or at 8:00 PM Beijing Time on Thursday, July 31, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:









Event Title:





WeRide Inc Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call









Registration Link:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI47b984221bb74f7db1dcbd3748e8a875























All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at ir.weride.ai.







About WeRide







WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 30 cities across 10 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in five markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named in Fortune Magazine's 2024 “The Future 50” list. For more information, please visit



https://www.weride.ai



.







Contacts







Investor inquiries: ir@weride.ai





Press inquiries: pr@weride.ai



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.