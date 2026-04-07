WeRide Expands Robotaxi Push Across Singapore and Dubai

WeRide Inc. WRD and Grab GRAB have introduced Singapore’s first autonomous public ride service in a residential area through the Ai.R (Autonomously Intelligent Ride) platform in Punggol. The service is operated by Grab and uses WeRide’s GXR and Robobus autonomous vehicles.

Before being available to the public, it went through a trial phase involving more than 1,000 participants, including residents and community leaders. During this period, the fleet completed over 30,000 km of autonomous driving, and user feedback was used to enhance the overall experience.

The companies are also preparing driver-partners for new roles as part of the transition to autonomous mobility. During the initial phase of public rides, Safety Operators will be onboard the AVs to help ensure a seamless journey. At the same time, Remote Operator training programs will enable participants to monitor fleets from a central command center. To date, 14 driver-partners have completed training and certification, with additional participants currently undergoing training and assessment.

WeRide, in partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER, has also launched fully driverless Robotaxi operations in Dubai. These vehicles operate without any driver onboard and are available in areas such as Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim. The launch follows a supervised trial phase and approvals from the Roads and Transport Authority, supporting the city’s target of having 25% of journeys conducted through autonomous transport.

Users can book these Robotaxis through the Uber app by selecting the autonomous ride option. Operations are supported by Tawasul, a local fleet management partner responsible for overseeing vehicle management. The rollout also includes approvals covering multiple commercial, suburban, and logistics zones, with operations expected to expand gradually under regulatory guidance.

The Dubai launch is part of a broader expansion plan. WeRide and Uber aim to deploy thousands of Robotaxis across the region by 2030, with more than 200 already in operation. Uber holds approximately 5.82% of WeRide’s Class A shares, showing confidence in the company’s technology, global scaling capability and long-term growth potential in autonomous mobility.

WeRide Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WeRide Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WeRide Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Pick

WeRide stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock in the auto space is RENAULT RNLSY, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.1% and 169.5%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have improved 30 cents and 14 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.

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WeRide Inc. (WRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.