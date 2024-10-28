WeRide announces official listing on Nasdaq

WeRide (WRD) was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “WRD.” Upon listing, WeRide became the world’s first publicly listed universal autonomous driving technology company and the first publicly listed Robotaxi company. The initial public offering price was set at $15.5 per American depositary share. If the underwriters fully exercise the granted option, the Company will issue a total of 8,903,760 ADSs. The total proceeds from the public offering, combined with $320 million concurrent private placement, are expected to amount to $458.5 million, assuming the underwriters of the initial public offering fully exercise their option.

