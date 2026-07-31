Werewolf Turns Q2 Profit On Revenue From Jazz Collaboration; Cash Runway Extended Through Q2 2027

(RTTNews) - Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) on Friday reported a net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, driven by significant gains from a collaboration revenue. Company Profile Werewolf Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing conditionally activated therapeutics that stimulate the immune system for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes WTX-124, an IL-2 INDUKINE molecule, and WTX-330, an IL-12 INDUKINE molecule, for advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Second Quarter Results The company reported net profit of $3.67 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a net loss of $17.98 million, or $0.40 per share, in the prior-year second quarter. Collaboration revenue totaled $21.0 million in the second quarter, reflecting gains from an asset purchase agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for the JZP898 program. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $21.99 million as of June 30, 2026. The company expects its existing cash resources to fund operations through the second quarter of 2027. Business Highlights During the quarter, Werewolf entered into an asset purchase agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for the JZP898 program and repaid all outstanding debt under its loan agreement with K2 HealthVentures. The transaction included a $21.0 million payment to the company. The company continues to evaluate strategic alternatives for its INDUKINE and INDUCER platforms and expects to provide updates on the review process and clinical data for WTX-124 and WTX-330 in the second half of 2026. HOWL is trading down 24.92% at $0.37.

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