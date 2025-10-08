BioTech
HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Says FDA Grants Fast Track For WTX-124 In Advanced Melanoma Treatment

October 08, 2025 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (HOWL) announced Wednesday that the Company has received Fast Track Designation for the use of WTX-124 for the potential treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous melanoma after standard of care immunotherapy.

The Fast Track designation for WTX-124 was granted based on data in cutaneous melanoma patients previously treated with immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy who demonstrated clinically meaningful anti-tumor activity with a tolerable safety profile. The designation could enable Werewolf to interact more frequently with the FDA to discuss WTX-124's development path.

WTX-124 is a conditionally activated interleukin 2 (IL-2) INDUKINE therapy. Werewolf is evaluating WTX-124 in a Phase 1/1b open-label, multicenter study including single-agent and combination arms with pembrolizumab for the treatment of multiple advanced solid tumors (NCT05479812).

WTX-124 was designed to stimulate a powerful anti-tumor immune response by providing IL-2 selectively to the tumor microenvironment while decreasing the systemic toxicities that have been observed with other IL-2 immune therapies.

Product candidates with Fast Track designation are eligible for priority review, the opportunity for a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA), and accelerated approval if relevant criteria are met.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOWL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.