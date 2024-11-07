Werewolf Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (38c), consensus (41c)

Reports Q3 revenue $0, consensus $710,000. “Werewolf continues to progress our pipeline of INDUKINE therapeutics, led by WTX-124 and WTX-330, which have together provided preliminary clinical validation of our innovative design. To date, initial datasets from both programs have highlighted well-tolerated monotherapy activity in the outpatient setting, establishing WTX-124’s potential best-in-class profile among next-generation approaches to IL-2 and WTX-330’s potential first-in-class design which enables a wider exposure and therapeutic window of IL-12 than previously achieved,” said Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf. “We continue to progress WTX-124, with both monotherapy and combination expansion arms enrolling in multiple indications. We anticipate sharing monotherapy expansion data in the first half of 2025, which we expect will guide the next steps for the development program. In addition, we look forward to presenting interim data from our Phase 1 WTX-330 clinical trial at SITC this weekend, including the emerging tolerability and clinical activity profile for WTX-330.”

