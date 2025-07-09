Werewolf Therapeutics to Present Innovative IL-2 INDUKINE Development at KidneyCAN 7th Annual Kidney Cancer Research Summit

Werewolf Therapeutics will present at the KidneyCAN Summit on its cytokine therapy WTX-124 for kidney cancer.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. announced that Dr. Randi Isaacs, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the KidneyCAN 7th Annual Kidney Cancer Research Summit on July 18, 2025, in Boston. The presentation will focus on the company’s innovative tumor-activated IL-2 INDUKINE molecule, WTX-124, which aims to enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) while minimizing toxicity, a common issue with high-dose IL-2 treatments. Werewolf is also conducting a national awareness campaign, “Full Moon Moment,” to support ongoing trials and encourage patients to explore treatment options, reporting multiple positive responses, including a patient in remission for over a year.

$HOWL Insider Trading Activity

$HOWL insiders have traded $HOWL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOWL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA has made 3 purchases buying 536,426 shares for an estimated $487,187 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANSBERT GADICKE sold 4,386 shares for an estimated $4,605

LUKE EVNIN sold 2,425 shares for an estimated $2,546

BIOVENTURES 2014, L.P. MPM sold 1,963 shares for an estimated $2,061

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HOWL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $HOWL stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$HOWL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HOWL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HOWL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HOWL forecast page.

$HOWL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HOWL recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HOWL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Driscoll from Wedbush set a target price of $6.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Andres Maldonado from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $15.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 01/14/2025

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will speak at the upcoming KidneyCAN 7th Annual Kidney Cancer Research Summit taking place July 17-18 in Boston, Massachusetts.





The presentation will focus on Werewolf’s innovative approach to harnessing conditionally-activated cytokines designed to selectively activate immune responses within tumors. It will cover early clinical findings from the development of WTX-124, a tumor-activated IL-2 INDUKINE molecule. While high-dose IL-2 is a proven therapy for renal cell carcinoma (RCC), among other solid tumors, its use is limited by severe toxicity. Dr. Isaacs will highlight how the WTX-124 strategy aims to improve the therapeutic index, maximizing anti-tumor activity in immunotherapy-sensitive tumors like RCC while reducing systemic side effects. Presentation details:







8 – Biotech Showcase







: Unmasking the Potential of Conditionally-Activated Cytokines: Lessons Learned from the Early Clinical Development of WTX-124, a Tumor-Activated IL-2 INDUKINE Molecule







: Friday, July 18, 2025







: 2:45pm ET





Werewolf continues to conduct the “Full Moon Moment,” an awareness campaign supporting its ongoing national trials, including the WTX-124 IL-2 INDUKINE molecule, which is actively enrolling patients with advanced or metastatic RCC, among other solid tumors. Multiple responses have been reported, including a





patient with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma who has been in remission for more than a year





. The campaign highlights the potential for such outcomes and encourages patients to explore new options. “Full Moon Moment” represents how INDUKINE™ molecules activate their tumor-killing power within the tumor microenvironment. Learn more about Werewolf’s current WTX-124 clinical trial





here





.







About Werewolf Therapeutics:







Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR



®



platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit





www.werewolftx.com





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Werewolf’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management; the potential activity and efficacy of product candidates in preclinical studies and clinical trials; and the anticipated safety profile of product candidates constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “designed to,” “engineered,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “positioning itself to,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “promise,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “working to,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities, and the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim data from a clinical trial will be predictive of the future results of the trial and future clinical trials; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings the Company may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





WEREWOLF



®



, the WEREWOLF logo, PREDATOR



®



, INDUKINE



™



and other Werewolf trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos are trade names, trademarks or registered trademarks of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., in the United States or other countries. All rights reserved.







Investor Contact







Dan Ferry





LifeSci Advisors





617.430.7576





daniel@lifesciadvisors.com







Media Contact:







Amanda Sellers





Deerfield Group





301.332.5574





amanda.sellers@deerfieldgroup.com







Company Contact:







Timothy Trost





Chief Financial Officer





Werewolf Therapeutics





ttrost@werewolftx.com



