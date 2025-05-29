Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025

Werewolf Therapeutics executives will discuss their cancer therapies at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. announced that its President and CEO, Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., along with Chief Medical Officer Randi Isaacs, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2025, at 4:20 PM EDT. The event will focus on the company's innovative biopharmaceuticals aimed at activating the immune system to treat cancer, utilizing its proprietary PREDATOR® platform. Werewolf is advancing its clinical candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, which are designed to selectively activate in tumor environments, addressing limitations in traditional therapies. A live webcast of the presentation will be available, with an archived replay accessible for 90 days afterward. For more information, visit the company's website.

Participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference highlights Werewolf Therapeutics' commitment to engagement with the investment community and showcases its innovative approach to cancer treatment.

The company's focus on conditionally activated therapeutics represents a cutting-edge development in immunotherapy, potentially addressing limitations of existing treatment approaches.

Advancement of clinical stage product candidates WTX-124 and WTX-330 demonstrates ongoing progress in the company’s pipeline, which could lead to new treatment options for patients with solid tumors and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The proprietary PREDATOR® platform underpins Werewolf's differentiated strategy in designing therapeutics, reinforcing the potential for significant impact in the biopharmaceutical space.

What is Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.?

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing conditionally activated therapeutics to treat cancer and immune-mediated conditions.

When is Werewolf's fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference?

The fireside chat is scheduled for 4:20 PM EDT on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

How can I access the live webcast of the presentation?

The live webcast can be accessed via the link at https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events.

What are the main therapeutic candidates being developed by Werewolf?

Werewolf is developing WTX-124 and WTX-330, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 and Interleukin-12 molecules for treating solid tumors.

What distinguishes Werewolf's INDUKINE molecules?

INDUKINE molecules are designed to remain inactive in peripheral tissues and selectively activate within the tumor microenvironment.

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, both of Werewolf Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat at



4:20 PM EDT



on



Thursday, June 5, 2025,



at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place on June 3-5, 2025.





A live webcast link for the presentation will be available at





https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events





. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.







About Werewolf Therapeutics:







Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf's INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company's most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.





WEREWOLF



®



, the WEREWOLF logo, PREDATOR



®



, INDUKINE



™



and other Werewolf trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos are trade names, trademarks or registered trademarks of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., in the United States or other countries. All rights reserved.



