Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 13% this week, taking one-year losses to 77%

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 77% in that time. That'd be a striking reminder about the importance of diversification. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Werewolf Therapeutics because we don't have a long term history to look at. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 31% in thirty days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Werewolf Therapeutics isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Werewolf Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on Werewolf Therapeutics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Werewolf Therapeutics shareholders are happy with the loss of 77% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 23%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 24% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Werewolf Therapeutics (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.