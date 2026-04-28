Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 7.14

The average one-year price target for Werewolf Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:HOWL) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of $6.38 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 760.24% from the latest reported closing price of $0.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werewolf Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 40.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOWL is 0.90%, an increase of 52.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.05% to 19,093K shares. The put/call ratio of HOWL is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,681K shares representing 13.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mpm Asset Management holds 4,310K shares representing 8.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 1,394K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares , representing a decrease of 72.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOWL by 86.99% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 738K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,830K shares , representing a decrease of 148.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOWL by 86.78% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 678K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 32.72%.

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