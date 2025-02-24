Werewolf Therapeutics Appoints Anil Singhal, Ph.D., to Board of Directors Amid Advancements in Immunotherapy Development

Werewolf Therapeutics appoints Dr. Anil Singhal to its board, enhancing expertise as company advances innovative cancer treatments.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has appointed Dr. Anil Singhal, President and CEO of Trishula Therapeutics, to its board of directors as the company progresses its innovative INDUKINE molecules through clinical development. Dr. Singhal, who brings over 30 years of experience in oncology research and biopharmaceutical leadership, expressed his excitement about joining the board and highlighted the potential of Werewolf's PREDATOR protein engineering platform to deliver safer cancer and immunological treatments. Luke Evnin, Chairman of the Board, welcomed Dr. Singhal, noting his extensive skill set will greatly benefit the company. Concurrently, the company announced that Derek DiRocco will resign from the board after the 2025 annual meeting, having been a valuable member since 2020. Werewolf Therapeutics focuses on conditionally activated therapeutics designed to enhance the immune response against cancer while minimizing side effects.

Appointment of Dr. Anil Singhal, a seasoned expert in oncology with over 30 years of experience, to the board of directors enhances the company's leadership and strategic capabilities.

Dr. Singhal's previous successful leadership at Adicet Bio, including a critical investigational new drug submission, highlights the potential for advancing Werewolf’s clinical development efforts.

Dr. Singhal's enthusiasm for Werewolf's INDUKINE molecules and the PREDATOR® protein engineering platform signals confidence in the company's innovative approach to cancer and immunological diseases.

Company acknowledges the valuable contribution of departing director Derek DiRocco, demonstrating a culture of appreciation and fostering positive relationships within its leadership team.

Concurrent with the appointment of Dr. Singhal, the announcement of Derek DiRocco's resignation from the board may raise concerns about board stability and continuity, potentially impacting company governance.

Who is the new board member of Werewolf Therapeutics?

Werewolf Therapeutics has appointed Anil Singhal, Ph.D., as a member of its board of directors.

What is the focus of Werewolf Therapeutics?

Werewolf Therapeutics focuses on developing conditionally activated therapeutics for cancer and immunological diseases using their unique PREDATOR® platform.

What experience does Dr. Singhal bring to the board?

Dr. Singhal has over 30 years of oncology research and development leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry.

What are INDUKINE molecules?

INDUKINE molecules are conditionally activated therapeutics designed to stimulate the immune system selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

What is the goal of Werewolf's therapeutics?

The goal of Werewolf’s therapeutics is to provide safer and more effective treatments for cancer and immune-mediated conditions.

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases, today announced the appointment of Anil Singhal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Trishula Therapeutics, as a member of its board of directors.





“I am thrilled to join Werewolf’s board of directors as the company advances its novel INDUKINE molecules through clinical development,” said Dr. Singhal. “Werewolf is demonstrating the power of the PREDATOR



protein engineering platform and its potential to provide safer and more efficacious treatments for cancer and immunological diseases.”





“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Singhal to our board of directors at this exciting time for our company,” added Luke Evnin, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-founder of Werewolf Therapeutics. “With over 30 years of oncology research and development leadership and execution, Dr. Singhal’s proven experience represents a critical addition to our board’s skill set.”





Dr. Singhal joins the board of Werewolf Therapeutics with over three decades of research and development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Dr. Singhal is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Trishula Therapeutics, Inc., a private biotechnology company. Prior to that, Dr. Singhal served as the President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Adicet Bio, Inc., where he led the then-private biotechnology company to its first oncology investigational new drug application submission and its merger with resTOR bio, Inc. Dr. Singhal is a member of the American Association of Cancer Research and a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Dr. Singhal received his B.Sc Honours degree in Biochemistry from Panjab University in India, his MBA in Business Administration from the University of Washington and his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Rutgers University.





Concurrent with the appointment of Dr. Singhal, Werewolf announced that Derek DiRocco plans to resign as a director of the Company, effective as of the Company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. Dr. DiRocco has been a very valuable member of the Werewolf board since joining at the Series B raise led by RA Capital in 2020, and the Company appreciates his years of representation and support.







About Werewolf Therapeutics







Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR



platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit





www.werewolftx.com





