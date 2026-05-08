Werewolf Reports Q1 Loss Of $13 Mln, Highlights Asset Purchase Agreement With Jazz

(RTTNews) - Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL), a biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced the first quarter financial results.

The company specializes in developing conditionally activated therapies that stimulate the body's immune system to treat cancer and immune-mediated diseases. It has developed a proprietary PREDATOR platform, with to design conditionally activated molecules which stimulate the adaptive and innate immune systems to target malignancies. The INDUKINE molecules are activated in the tumor microenvironment, and INDUCER molecules have been developed to target ovarian and prostate cancers.

Q1 2026:

The company reported a net loss of $13.53 million, or $0.28 per share in Q1 2026, while in the same period of 2025 the net loss was $18.09 million, or $0.40 per share.

Research and development expenses (R&D) were $8.18 million, compared to $13.12 million in the previous year.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on March 31, 2026, amounted to $46.50 million.

Business Updates:

The company stated that it had entered into an asset purchase agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Jazz previously licensed JZP898, an IFNa program, and has now acquired development and commercialization rights globally.

HOWL closed Thursday at $0.62, down 4.64%.

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