Wereldhave NV Bottom Line Rises In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Wereldhave NV (WRDEF.PK) revealed a profit for its full year that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled EUR115.840 million, or EUR2.65 per share. This compares with EUR79.421 million, or EUR1.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to EUR192.121 million from EUR184.158 million last year.

Wereldhave NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: EUR115.840 Mln. vs. EUR79.421 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.65 vs. EUR1.97 last year. -Revenue: EUR192.121 Mln vs. EUR184.158 Mln last year.

For the full year to December 31, 2024, net asset value per share stood at EUR 23.43, higher than EUR 22.09 per share a year ago.

Wereldhave reported a direct result of EUR 91.463 million or EUR 1.76 per share, compared with EUR 84.199 million or EUR 1.73 per share last year. The indirect result surged to EUR 48.301 million, or EUR 0.90 per share, from the prior year’s EUR 5.110 million, or EUR 0.24 per share.

For full-year 2024, the company has proposed a dividend of EUR 1.25 per share.

Looking ahead, Matthijs Storm, CEO of Wereldhave, said, “We expect 2025 to be a fruitful year for Wereldhave with a forecasted direct result per share of € 1.70-1.80, even though we expect to pay € 4m-5m corporate income taxes in the Netherlands and have disposed of our asset in Leiderdorp. We are exploring acquisitions in our core markets (Benelux) which would further increase profits.”

