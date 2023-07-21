Wereldhave H1 Total Result, Rental Income Rise; Backs FY23 View

(RTTNews) - Wereldhave N.V. (WRDEF.PK), a Dutch real estate investment company, reported Friday that its first-half total result grew 27.2 percent to 57.04 million euros from last year's 44.83 million euros.

Total result per share was 1.29 euros, up 54.5 percent from 0.84 euro a year ago.

EPRA earnings per share were 0.78 euro, up 5.4 percent from 0.74 euro last year. Total return based on EPRA NTA was 1.28 euros, up 77.8 percent from 0.72 euro last year.

Gross rental income grew 10.7 percent 76.56 million euros from 69.15 billion euros a year ago.

Net rental income was 62.90 million euros, up 12.3 percent from 56.03 million euros a year ago.

Looking ahead, Matthijs Storm, CEO, said, "With these solid operational results, we can repeat our FY 2023 DRPS guidance of € 1.65-1.75. This is mainly driven by higher rent indexations and continued cost savings, offset by higher financing expenses driven by the current interest rate environment."

