Wereldhave H1 Result Down, Revenue Up; Raises FY25 Direct Result/Shr Outlook

(RTTNews) - Wereldhave N.V.(WHA.AS, WRDEF.PK) on Tuesday reported a 43 percent drop in its result for the first half of 2025, compared to a year ago. The company's revenue, however, rose from last year and it also lifted its annual direct result per share outlook.

The Dutch real estate investment company posted result of 54.16 million euros in the first half, down from 94.46 million euros in the same period last year. On a per share basis, result declined to 1.01 euros from 1.68 euros recorded in the year-ago period.

During the first half, the company's gross rental income climbed 10 percent to 91.13 million euros from 83.05 million euros, helped by the acquisition of two shopping centers in Luxembourg in February this year. Net rental income came in at 75.25 million euros, up 11 percent from last year's 68.02 million euros.

According to Wereldhave, total revenues for the six months amounted to 107.01 million euros, higher than 95.64 million euros recorded in the first half of fiscal 2024.

Looking ahead, the company lifted its fiscal 2025 guidance for direct result per share or DRPS to between 1.75 euros and 1.85 euros from the earlier given 1.70 euros-1.80 euros range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.