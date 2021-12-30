Wereldhave, C&A To Extend Existing Leases On Six Locations For Further 10 Yrs

(RTTNews) - Wereldhave and C&A have agreed to extend existing leases on six locations for a further ten years and signed a letter of intent for a new store.

The lease extensions relate to C&A stores in Kronenburg and Presikhaaf in Arnhem, Vier Meren in Hoofddorp, de Roselaar in Roosendaal, Middenwaard in Heerhugowaard and De Koperwiek in Capelle aan den IJssel.

In the fourth-quarter, Wereldhave has extended existing leases with several key tenants, and signed up new Food & Beverage (F&B) and other mixed-use tenants in the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

HEMA will open its 'HEMA kitchen' concept at Wereldhave's De Koperwiek center in Capelle aan den IJssel before the end of this year.

NIX & NIX has agreed to open three new branches under Wereldhave's UpNext rental label; the new branches - NIX & NIX's second, third and fourth branches, respectively - opened in Heerhugowaard, Nieuwegein and Leiderdorp in November and December ahead of the end-of-year holidays and Dry January. NIX & NIX is the Netherlands' first non-alcoholic liquor store.

