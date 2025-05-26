Wereldhave And Sofidy Partner To Acquire Stadshart Zoetermeer Shopping Center

(RTTNews) - Wereldhave and Sofidy (Tikehau Group) have partnered on the acquisition of shopping center Stadshart Zoetermeer, and parking garages, in Zoetermeer, the Netherlands, from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.

The total purchase price amounts to 150 million euros with Wereldhave investing a 15% equity stake. The joint venture is partly (40% loan-to-value) financed through a secured green five-year loan from a leading Dutch bank.

The asset has a total gross lettable area of approximately 59,000 square metre (excluding parking).

The transaction is scheduled to close at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

