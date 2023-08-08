Wereldhave (AMS:WHA) Price Target Increased by 8.94% to 17.09

The average one-year price target for Wereldhave (AMS:WHA) has been revised to 17.08 / share. This is an increase of 8.94% from the prior estimate of 15.68 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.64 to a high of 19.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.59% from the latest reported closing price of 16.18 / share.

Wereldhave Maintains 7.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wereldhave. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHA is 0.10%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 2,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 532K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 442K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing a decrease of 10.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHA by 3.51% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 303K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHA by 6.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 222K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 188K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHA by 5.29% over the last quarter.

