Were You "Tricked" Into Subscribing To Amazon Prime? Here’s How To Fix It, And What Regulators Are Doing About It

If you’re paying for an Amazon Prime membership you didn’t really want, you have company. Millions of people with Amazon Prime subscriptions may not have intended to sign up for the service at all, according to government regulators.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit alleging Amazon has knowingly deceived consumers for years, tricking them into enrolling in its Amazon Prime service and deliberately making it difficult for them to cancel.

The suit seeks to halt the practice. But in the meantime, it is possible to cancel a Prime subscription you don’t need and even get some money back if you haven’t used the service.

FTC Blames “Deceptive” Site Design; Amazon Calls It “Clear”

The complaint filed in federal court in Washington state on June 21 alleges that “Amazon used manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs known as ‘dark patterns’ to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically-renewing Prime subscriptions.”

Amazon Prime subscribers pay $139 per year or $14.99 monthly. Prime subscription fees total $25 billion annually, roughly 4.8% of Amazon’s yearly revenue.

Amazon denies the allegations.

“The truth is that customers love Prime, and by design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement when asked for comment.

“We also find it concerning that the FTC announced this lawsuit without notice to us,” the spokesperson continued. “We look forward to proving our case in court.”

The Prime lawsuit marks the third complaint the FTC has brought against Amazon within a month. The others, focusing on privacy issues with the company’s Alexa and Ring products, were filed on May 31.

Subscription Button Hard To Avoid, Says The FTC

In a heavily redacted complaint, the FTC describes how Amazon targets unenrolled shoppers on its website, making repeated attempts to get them to subscribe to Prime.

One deceptive practice, according to the FTC, occurs during the checkout process. In the complaint, it notes that Amazon makes its large, yellow Prime subscription sign-up button far more conspicuous than the much smaller “No thanks” button.

It says the placement of buttons may lead to unintended subscriptions.

A shopper can see added information about Prime by clicking a downward arrow adjacent to the yellow subscription button. If the shopper tries to click the arrow but clicks the button by accident, the shopper is enrolled in Prime before even placing the order, according to the FTC.

“Amazon fails to provide clear and conspicuous disclosures” of Prime’s cost, renewal and cancellation terms, the FTC notes. The suit further alleges that the company “does not provide any disclosures at all before [collecting] billing information from consumers.”

Complicated Cancellation Process “Thwarts” Subscribers

A Prime subscription renews automatically unless the consumer takes action to cancel it. But unsubscribing from Prime can be a challenge. The commission claims that since 2016, the cancellation process has been designed to retain consumers rather than help them end their subscriptions.

To cancel, according to the suit, subscribers must wind their way through a “six-click, fifteen-option cancellation process.”

“Fittingly, Amazon named that process ‘Iliad,’ which refers to Homer’s epic about the long, arduous Trojan War. Amazon designed the Iliad cancellation process (‘Iliad Flow’) to be labyrinthine,” the lawsuit states.

User-experience changes that would have simplified Iliad for consumers were slow-walked or rejected by company executives, claims the FTC, because making it easier to unsubscribe would have negatively affected Amazon’s revenue.

How To Leave Amazon Prime

If you ended up with an unwanted Prime membership, here’s how to successfully unsubscribe.

Sign into your account on Amazon.com.

Follow the link to your Prime account and click on “Manage membership.”

Select “Update, Cancel, and more.”

Follow the on-screen instructions for cancellation.

Paid subscribers to Amazon Prime are also eligible for a full refund for the current membership period if they haven’t used Prime benefits. Amazon says on its website that it will process the refund in three to five business days.

