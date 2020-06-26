Markets

We're past the worst of coronavirus crisis, ECB's Lagarde says

Contributor
Francesco Canepa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The euro zone is "probably past" the worst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, while urging authorities to prepare for a possible second wave.

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - The euro zone is "probably past" the worst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, while urging authorities to prepare for a possible second wave.

"We probably are past the lowest point and I say that with some trepidation because of course there could be a severe second wave," Lagarde told an online event.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular