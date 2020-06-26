We're past the worst of coronavirus crisis, ECB's Lagarde says

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - The euro zone is "probably past" the worst of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, while urging authorities to prepare for a possible second wave.

"We probably are past the lowest point and I say that with some trepidation because of course there could be a severe second wave," Lagarde told an online event.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

