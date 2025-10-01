We're Only 15 Days Away From the Biggest Social Security Announcement of the Year

Key Points On Oct. 15, the Social Security Administration is expected to announce some key program changes.

In addition to 2026's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), other rule changes will be unveiled.

You'll want to tune into that news whether you're currently collecting Social Security or not.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

When you see the name Social Security in the news, there's often a negative context. For example, earlier this year, Social Security was in the news a lot when the program's Trustees released an update about the program's finances.

That update wasn't great, as it looped people into the fact that Social Security may be looking at severe benefit cuts in less than a decade's time, based on current projections.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

On Oct. 15, Social Security is likely to be all over the news again. Only this time, it's not necessarily for a bad reason.

Oct. 15 is when the Social Security Administration (SSA) is expected to announce a number of key changes to the program. It pays to tune in -- whether you're receiving monthly benefits from the program or not.

A COLA will finally be revealed

For months, there's been speculation about Social Security's upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Many seniors are hoping that 2026's raise will be more generous than the 2.5% COLA they received at the start of 2025, and there's some good news in that regard.

Initial estimates are calling for a 2.7% Social Security increase in 2026, which is clearly a notch higher than 2.5%. If inflation picks up in September, as well, Social Security recipients could see an even larger COLA in the new year.

An uptick in inflation isn't necessarily a good thing. However, the silver lining is that it could drive 2026's COLA higher.

Other key changes should come to light

An official 2026 COLA announcement may be the main event on Oct. 16, but the SSA will be sharing many key updates that day. For one, workers will want to stay tuned to see what 2026's wage cap looks like.

In 2025, workers will pay Social Security taxes on up to $176,100 of income. But that number is likely to rise in the new year, a change that higher earners will need to gear up for.

The SSA should also share a new earnings-test limit. That limit applies to people who work while collecting Social Security before reaching full retirement age.

In addition, the SSA will announce how much in earnings it takes to get a single Social Security work credit. You must accumulate at least 40 work credits in your lifetime to be eligible for Social Security benefits in retirement, based on your personal earnings record. The maximum number of credits you can receive per year is four.

Right now, it takes $1,810 in earnings to get a work credit. However, just as the wage cap is expected to increase, so, too, is the value of a work credit.

Be sure to tune in

Clearly, Oct. 15 is an important day for Social Security, whether you're getting benefits or not. It's essential to pay attention to all of the changes happening in 2026 so you know what to expect from Social Security in 2026. That way, if any of those changes impact you negatively, such as having to pay taxes on more of your income, you'll have time to make a game plan.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.